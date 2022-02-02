Biden Taps Ex-Sen. Doug Jones To Aid Supreme Court Effort

By Jimmy Hoover (February 2, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is among three new advisers that President Joe Biden has chosen to help with the upcoming push to nominate and confirm a replacement to the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House said Wednesday. Jones, who left office in January 2021, "will advise President Biden on navigating the Senate confirmation process," the White House said in a statement, touting the former lawmaker's legislative accomplishments during his stint in the Senate. His role will be "nomination advisor for legislative affairs." After Justice Breyer announced his retirement last week, President Biden said he...

