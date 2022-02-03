Ill. Panel Axes Firm's Fight Over Buying Ex-Partners' Interest

By Morgan Conley (February 3, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court refused to weigh in on whether Castle Law LLC owed two dissociated partners money, saying that it can't consider the non-final order and that Castle Law's choice to jump the gun on buying out the two former partners' interest didn't make the underlying judgment appealable. A unanimous panel Wednesday dismissed the appeal brought by Castle Law, saying it would be improper to affirm or reverse the lower court's non-final judgment. Castle contended before the appellate court that it paid Ted Hammel and Frank Andreano only what the trial court found they were owed to ensure the law...

