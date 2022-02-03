Mississippi Legalizes Medical Pot After Governor's Signature

By Katryna Perera (February 3, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Mississippi has become the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana after Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law on Wednesday the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, following the state Legislature's approval of the bill in January. The bill, officially known as S.B. 2095, was approved by the Mississippi Senate on a 46-4 vote and a House vote of 103-13, both sufficient to meet the two-thirds majority necessary to overcome a gubernatorial veto. The bill's approval comes more than a year after Mississippians voted in November 2020 to approve Initiative 65, a ballot measure to legalize medical cannabis. But the Mississippi Supreme Court...

