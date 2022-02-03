Gov't Urged To 'Level Up' Workplace Pensions

By Irene Madongo (February 3, 2022, 4:11 PM GMT) -- A retirement savings trade group called on the government on Thursday to raise the automatic enrollment contributions of employers to align them with those paid by employees by the end of the decade as part of its "leveling up" program. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association has proposed that employers' contributions, currently at 3% of an employee's salary, should by 2030 be "leveled up" to the 5% contribution currently paid by workers. It will mean total pension contributions increasing from 8% to 10% of an employee's salary. The trade body said that the government must introduce legislation "as soon as possible" if it wants...

