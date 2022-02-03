European, US Natural Disasters Bump Insurers' Bill To $116B

By Irene Madongo (February 3, 2022, 4:27 PM GMT) -- Severe flooding in Europe and extreme weather in the U.S. drove insured losses from major natural catastrophes in 2021 to approximately $116 billion, up 63% from the annual average of $71 billion recorded since 2011, Gallagher Re said on Thursday. The largest loss-causing event in Europe occurred in July when Storm Bernd caused more than $13 billion in insured losses, the broker said. The storm hit mainly Germany and Belgium, and its effects, causing the largest flood loss on record in the former, Gallagher said in its survey. "With the large loss experience in 2021, catastrophe models are firmly in the...

