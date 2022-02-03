Baker McKenzie Steers Navy Fund In £400M Pensions Deal

By Martin Croucher (February 3, 2022, 1:14 PM GMT) -- A retirement fund for officers of commercial shipping vessels has offloaded £400 million ($542 million) of its liabilities to Pension Insurance Corporation PLC, the insurer said on Thursday. The deal for the retirement fund for officers of shipping vessels protects the scheme against the risk of changes to the cost of providing benefits to members. (iStock) The deal, for the Merchant Navy Officers Pension Fund, protects the retirement scheme against the risk of changes to the cost of providing benefits to almost 2,000 pensioners. The fund and Pension Insurance Corp. had agreed an initial £1.6 billion deal in February 2020 for 14,000 members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS