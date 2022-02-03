Fashion Co. Fights Dismissal Of COVID Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (February 3, 2022, 4:16 PM EST) -- The owner of luxury brands Coach and Kate Spade pushed back against Factory Mutual Insurance's effort to dismiss its COVID-19 coverage suit, arguing its policy specifically provides coverage for communicable diseases and coverage shouldn't be limited to $1 million. Unlike insureds with most other policies, Tapestry Inc. said Wednesday that those with FM's Global Advantage have survived several dismissal bids. "It is not the run-of-the-mill policy, nor is it the type of policy that courts across the country have been construing in many COVID coverage cases," Tapestry told a Maryland federal judge. "FM markets it as the best coverage a business...

