Investor Opts For Ruling Over Refund In Crypto 'Staking' Row

By Joshua Rosenberg (February 3, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- A Tennessee cryptocurrency investor decided to seek a ruling rather than accept an IRS refund in a dispute over whether tokens acquired by a process known as "staking" results in immediately taxable income, according to court documents filed Thursday. Unless a judge rules on whether tokens Joshua Jarrett obtained by staking in 2019 constitute taxable income for that year, the matter will not be resolved and could arise in later years, Jarrett said in a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice that was shared with the Tennessee federal court. Therefore, the Internal Revenue Service's offer to provide him with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS