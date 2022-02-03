Former O'Melveny Fintech Co-Chair Jumps To Paul Hastings

By Justin Wise (February 3, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP has continued its spree of partner hires in the financial regulatory space with the addition of a longtime U.S. Department of Justice attorney who most recently served as the co-chair of O'Melveny & Myers LLP's financial technology group. The firm said Thursday that Laurel Loomis Rimon had joined as a partner in its Washington, D.C, office, following four years practicing at O'Melveny. Her arrival comes as Paul Hastings invests heavily in the investigations and financial services arena, bringing on former Venable LLP partners Meredith Boylan and Allyson Baker last fall. Baker is also launching a Consumer Financial Protection...

