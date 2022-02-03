Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Affirms Preliminary Injunction In Eye Device IP Row

By Britain Eakin (February 3, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a Michigan judge's decision to grant a preliminary injunction to BlephEx LLC that barred its rival Myco Industries Inc. from selling an allegedly infringing device for treating an eye disease, saying Myco failed to show the asserted patent is likely invalid.

A Michigan federal judge did not abuse his discretion in holding that all the factors heavily favored granting BlephEx a preliminary injunction after determining it was likely to succeed in showing that Myco infringed its patent, a three-judge panel held in a precedential opinion. Myco, which wanted the Federal Circuit to vacate the preliminary...

