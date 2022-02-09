Senate Confirms Delaware's Judge Stark To Federal Circuit

By Ryan Davis (February 9, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Leonard Stark of the District of Delaware to the Federal Circuit on Wednesday, making him the second of President Joe Biden's nominees confirmed to the court. Judge Stark was confirmed by a vote of 61-35, one of the most bipartisan circuit court votes since Biden took office, with 12 Republican senators joining Democrats in backing him. Only Judge Tiffany Cunningham, who was confirmed to the Federal Circuit last year by a vote of 63-33, earned more Republican votes, with 15. Judge Stark was reported out of the Judiciary Committee last month by a 16-6 vote with five...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS