Pharma Co. Can't Escape Most Of Fluoride False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (February 4, 2022, 2:13 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge won't let H-2 Pharma LLC escape a suit from a competitor alleging it misleads consumers into thinking its fluoride products are prescription drugs, finding that only one of the five claims in the suit is blocked by federal law. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Chief Judge Emily C. Marks found that the other four counts in Method Pharmaceuticals LLC's suit can go forward, as they don't require the court to encroach on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulatory territory. In the suit, Method alleges that H-2 puts the "Rx" mark on its fluoride supplements,...

