EPA Aims For Certainty With Rule Supporting Mercury Regs

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 3, 2022, 8:49 PM EST) -- After years of uncertainty about whether and how to legally justify mercury emissions standards for power plants, experts say the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's new "belt and suspenders" approach might finally do the trick, and possibly serve as the foundation for future regulation. This week, the EPA proposed a new rule that would revoke the Trump administration's determination that regulations for hazardous air pollutant emissions from coal- and oil-fired power plants under Section 112 of the Clean Air Act were not "appropriate and necessary." The rule would reinstate a determination made by the Obama administration that the agency should regulate such...

