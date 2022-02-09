Senate Confirms Kramer Levin Chair As Navy GC

By Michele Gorman (February 9, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- The Senate confirmed Kramer Levin's complex litigation Chair John "Sean" Coffey as the new general counsel of the U.S. Department of the Navy in a bipartisan vote Wednesday that came after Republican lawmakers placed the nomination on hold for months. The Senate voted 79-17 to confirm Coffey, a retired Navy captain and former federal prosecutor, as the department's top lawyer almost six months after President Joe Biden nominated him to the position. ​In September, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he planned to hold any of Biden's U.S. Department of Defense or U.S. Department of State nominees until the resignations of Secretary...

