Miami Payday Lender Can't Dodge SEC Investment Fraud Suit

By Nathan Hale (February 3, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Miami payday loan company and its CEO cannot escape the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims they fraudulently raised $66 million from more than 500 investors, as a federal judge rejected their argument that she lacks authority to hear the case because the notes they sold were not securities. In their motion to dismiss, defendants Sky Group USA LLC and CEO Efrain Betancourt Jr. — whom the SEC claims misappropriated the funds to finance a lavish lifestyle and perpetuate a Ponzi-like scheme — contended that the promissory notes they issued bear a "family resemblance" to financial instruments the U.S. Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS