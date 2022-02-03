Durbin Fumes As Panel Delays US Attorney, Marshal Noms

By James Arkin (February 3, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., expressed frustration Thursday when committee votes for several U.S. attorney and U.S. marshal nominees were delayed at the request of Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., because of the Republican's dissatisfaction with the U.S. Department of Justice. Durbin said the nominees to be U.S. attorneys in Ohio and the Virgin Islands and to be U.S. marshals in Minnesota and Illinois were held over at Cotton's request. The Arkansas senator had sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, demanding information on whether the department is providing for the defense of deputy U.S. marshals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS