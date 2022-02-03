Ex-CFTC Special Counsel Joins Jones Day's DC Office

By Al Barbarino (February 3, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- An ex-special counsel with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's data unit and former partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP has joined Jones Day as counsel in its financial markets practice, the firm announced Thursday. David E. Aron brings nearly three decades of experience working on complex legal and financial regulatory issues with expertise ranging from swaps and derivatives to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, the firm said. "David has a unique blend of experience as a financial markets lawyer, having worked in private, corporate and government practice environments," said Noel Francisco, partner-in-charge of Jones Day's Washington office, where Aron is based....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS