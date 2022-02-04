Lawmakers Question Independence Of Wilkinson's NFL Probe

By Sarah Martinson (February 4, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Democratic lawmakers on Friday raised concerns that an NFL probe conducted by Wilkinson Stekloff LLP into the team now known as the Washington Commanders' allegedly toxic workplace might not have been independent, adding fuel to their demand that the league release findings from the investigation. In a letter sent to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said recent revelations about the league's agreement with the Washington football team to pursue a "joint legal strategy" and Goodell's instructions to attorney Beth Wilkinson...

