FDIC's McWilliams Flags Polarization, Urges Crypto Progress

By Jon Hill (February 3, 2022, 10:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s Chairman Jelena McWilliams warned Thursday against partisan dysfunction at independent agencies and urged regulators to "be more open" to digital assets as she prepares to step down from her post. McWilliams' remarks came during an online Bipartisan Policy Center event in which she was asked about the impact of rising partisan tensions on traditionally nonpartisan regulatory bodies like the FDIC, which she is set to make her exit from on Friday more than a year before her term was scheduled to expire. McWilliams, a Trump appointee, announced at the end of December that she would resign...

