Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FDIC's McWilliams Flags Polarization, Urges Crypto Progress

By Jon Hill (February 3, 2022, 10:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s Chairman Jelena McWilliams warned Thursday against partisan dysfunction at independent agencies and urged regulators to "be more open" to digital assets as she prepares to step down from her post. 

McWilliams' remarks came during an online Bipartisan Policy Center event in which she was asked about the impact of rising partisan tensions on traditionally nonpartisan regulatory bodies like the FDIC, which she is set to make her exit from on Friday more than a year before her term was scheduled to expire. 

McWilliams, a Trump appointee, announced at the end of December that she would resign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!