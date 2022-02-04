Ill. High Court BIPA Ruling: Next, How Big Can Damages Get?

By Celeste Bott (February 4, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- An Illinois Supreme Court ruling raises the stakes for business owners facing massive biometric privacy damages as the court must next decide whether those damages accrue for every day a company demands an employee's fingerprint without consent, or just the first such violation. The court ruled Thursday that employers can't escape biometric privacy lawsuits through the state workers' compensation law, but the size of those damages is still an open question. Such daily offenses over a year could bring ruin, especially for small businesses barely surviving the pandemic, their attorneys say, because the Biometric Information Privacy Act provides up to $5,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS