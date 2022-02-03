J&J Says Talc Plaintiff Attys Fed Confidential Docs To Reuters

By Lauren Berg (February 3, 2022, 11:54 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson told a New Jersey bankruptcy judge Thursday that attorneys for people suing the pharmaceutical giant over its allegedly harmful talc products shared confidential documents with Reuters in an attempt to try its subsidiary's bankruptcy case in the media. In a two-page letter, J&J and its bankrupt talc unit, LTL Management LLC, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan that the talc plaintiffs' attorneys violated a recent court order by sharing at least two confidential discovery documents with Reuters, including communications regarding a meeting with a Jones Day attorney to discuss a potential merger and bankruptcy. J&J said the...

