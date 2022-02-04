NHS Staff Face Pension Penalties Once COVID Breaks End

By Martin Croucher (February 4, 2022, 2:20 PM GMT) -- Thousands of doctors and nurses in the U.K. could be hanging up their scrubs due to the threat of a reduction of their pensions once COVID-19 emergency powers expire next month, a financial adviser warned Friday. Quilter has written to Health Secretary Sajid Javid saying that a relatively mundane pension rule could prompt an exodus of almost 7,500 staff employed by the National Health Service. The penalty could come as a result of the expiration in March of the emergency powers in the Coronavirus Act, which was introduced in 2020 to allow the government to respond quickly to the pandemic. The act...

