AXA Exec Joins Insurance Fraud Investigators Fighting Scams

By Irene Madongo (February 4, 2022, 2:33 PM GMT) -- The Insurance Fraud Bureau, a not-for-profit organization, an intelligence hub for insurers to tackle organized fraud, has appointed AXA UK & Ireland claims specialist Karl Parr as non-executive director. Parr, who is AXA's technical services director, will be involved in determining strategy and working with the government to integrate measures against insurance fraud into the larger economic crime plan, according to a joint announcement by AXA and the bureau. The bureau, which was formed by the insurance industry in 2006, is listed as one of the organizations that the government consulted on its economic crime plan. The plan sets out...

