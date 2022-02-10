Morgan Lewis Adds Securitization Lawyer To London Practice

By Irene Madongo (February 10, 2022, 6:18 PM GMT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has hired lawyer Merryn Craske from Mayer Brown for its London office as a partner to strengthen its global structured transactions business. Craske, who will cover securitization and structured finance, advises banks and other financial institutions on transactions in various asset classes, including residential and commercial mortgages and consumer loans, Morgan Lewis said. Morgan Lewis said Craske advises banks on trade receivables, dealer floorplan receivables, auto loans and leases, residential and commercial mortgages, consumer loans, and insurance premium loans. She starts her new role on March 1. The new hire, who has had secondments to securitization...

