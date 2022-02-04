Sidley, Venable Drive $450M Deal For Home Appliances Biz

By Benjamin Horney (February 4, 2022, 3:49 PM EST) -- Home products company Spectrum Brands has agreed to buy the home appliances and cookware business of Tristar Products for as much as $450 million, the companies said Friday, in an agreement shaped by respective legal advisers Sidley Austin and Venable. The transaction calls for Wisconsin-based Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. to pay $325 million in cash at closing to New Jersey-headquartered Tristar Products Inc., according to a statement. An additional $125 million could potentially come later, via two separate payments, dependent on the achievement of certain milestones. The home appliances and cookware business will be integrated into Spectrum Brands' home and personal...

