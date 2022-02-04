Canada's Innergex Pays $691M For Chilean Clean Power Giant

By Benjamin Horney (February 4, 2022, 9:19 AM EST) -- Canada's Innergex Renewable Energy is paying $691 million to buy Aela Energia, the largest independent renewable power producer in Chile, from Clifford Chance-advised sellers Mainstream Renewable Power and investment firm Actis, the companies said Friday. The acquisition adds to Innergex's portfolio a business that provides clean power for more than 500,000 homes in Chile, according to a statement. Aela operates three primary assets: the 170 megawatt Sarco Wind Farm, the 129 megawatt Aurora Wind Farm, and the 33 megawatt Cuel Wind Farm. The three assets have power purchase agreements in place with 25 Chilean companies. Michel Letellier, president and CEO of...

