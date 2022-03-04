Legal Industry Job Growth Dips Slightly In February

By Sarah Martinson (March 4, 2022, 1:14 PM EST) -- The legal industry lost 100 jobs in February, tentatively marking the first time that the sector has had negative job growth since August 2020, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The pace of job growth in the legal industry has been steadily declining since October when 6,600 positions were added, according to DOL data. The U.S. economy as a whole added 678,000 jobs in February, bringing the total number of jobs added since January 2021 to more than 7 million, according to the data. The unemployment rate slightly decreased from 4% in January to 3.8% in...

