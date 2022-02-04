Gov't Appoints Interim FCA Chairman To Replace Randell

By Martin Croucher (February 4, 2022, 4:08 PM GMT) -- The government said Friday that it has appointed an interim replacement chairman of the City watchdog to replace Charles Randell, who will leave the post on May 31. HM Treasury said it would appoint Richard Lloyd, the Financial Conduct Authority's senior independent director, as interim chairman of the watchdog from June 1, until a permanent replacement for Randell could be found. Randell will also step down from his role as chairman of the Payment Systems Regulator. The government said Friday it would appoint Aidene Walsh, a non-executive director, as the organization's interim chairwoman from April 1. The appointments come after department...

