Businessman Loses Challenge To Money Laundering Probe

By Richard Crump (February 4, 2022, 6:31 PM GMT) -- A judge dismissed on Friday a Russian businessman's lawsuit against a British police force that alleged misconduct in its handling of a money laundering investigation into his international currency business. In a High Court ruling, Judge Jonathan Swift refused Ildar Sharipov permission to bring judicial review proceedings against Merseyside Police and Britain's police complaints watchdog, finding the claims were unarguable or without merit. In dismissing Sharipov's case, Judge Swift also hit the businessman with an order preventing him from issuing proceedings against them without the court's permission, because he "has persistently made claims that are totally without merit." "Mr. Sharipov has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS