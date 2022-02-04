Sens. To Watch In The Coming Supreme Court Confirmation

By James Arkin (February 4, 2022, 8:45 PM EST) -- Democrats don't need Republican support to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. But they've made clear they're looking for it anyway. Biden has already met with GOP leaders about the nomination, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the Judiciary Committee chairman, quickly began outreach to his Republican colleagues about the vacancy. Durbin told reporters his list of possible yes votes was "longer than you would initially imagine." And he said he's already having conversations with Republicans to assure them of access to the nominee and information throughout the confirmation process. Supreme Court confirmation votes have become increasingly partisan in...

