Flint Residents' Attys Awarded $39.6M As Part Of Water Deal

By Hailey Konnath (February 4, 2022, 11:24 PM EST) -- Lawyers representing Flint, Michigan, residents in litigation over the city's contaminated water will come away with more than $39.6 million in fees after reaching a $626 million settlement that will provide payments to thousands affected by the crisis, a Michigan federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy agreed to a common benefit award of $39,641,625, which is about 6% of the total settlement amount. She also signed off on an award of $7.1 million in expenses, calling the settlement "record-breaking." "Plaintiffs' counsel achieved an extraordinary settlement in a case that has been intensely litigated for nearly six years,"...

