Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Flint Residents' Attys Awarded $39.6M As Part Of Water Deal

By Hailey Konnath (February 4, 2022, 11:24 PM EST) -- Lawyers representing Flint, Michigan, residents in litigation over the city's contaminated water will come away with more than $39.6 million in fees after reaching a $626 million settlement that will provide payments to thousands affected by the crisis, a Michigan federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy agreed to a common benefit award of $39,641,625, which is about 6% of the total settlement amount. She also signed off on an award of $7.1 million in expenses, calling the settlement "record-breaking."

"Plaintiffs' counsel achieved an extraordinary settlement in a case that has been intensely litigated for nearly six years,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!