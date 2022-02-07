Paul Weiss Lands Veteran Executive Comp., Benefits Partner

By Benjamin Horney (February 7, 2022, 7:02 AM EST) -- Paul Weiss has plucked from Akin Gump a partner with more than two decades of experience advising clients on executive compensation and benefits matters related to private and public company mergers and acquisitions, as well as initial public offerings and bankruptcy restructurings. The hiring of Rebecca S. Coccaro bolsters the corporate practice at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and adds to its office in Washington, D.C., according to a Monday statement. With the addition of Coccaro, Paul Weiss' D.C. office is now 16 partners strong. Coccaro represents the first transactional partner in the firm's D.C. office, as the rest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS