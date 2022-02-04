Miles & Stockbridge Health Care Team Adds Principal

By Emma Cueto (February 4, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- Miles & Stockbridge PC has added a health care principal from Venable LLP to its Baltimore office. Celia Van Lenten, whose move to the firm was announced Thursday, joins several other former Venable attorneys in the Miles & Stockbridge health care group, including practice leader Lisa Keenan, who joined the firm in 2017. "It's a bit of a homecoming of sorts, because I'm rejoining some people I worked with at Venable," Van Lenten said. "For me, getting to rejoin them is pretty special ... I was craving being part of a larger health care practice, and Miles has really established itself as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS