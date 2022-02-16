Clifford Chance Appoints New Chief Of Global Tax Practice

By David Hansen (February 16, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- Clifford Chance LLP has chosen one of its partners as the firm's new global leader of its tax, pensions, employment and incentives practice, the firm announced. Pablo Serrano de Haro Martínez will serve a four-year term, taking over from Chris Davies, who will continue as leader of the tax team in the U.K., Clifford Chance said in a press statement Feb. 3. De Haro Martínez joined the Madrid office of Clifford Chance in 2001 and became a partner in 2011, the firm said. His most recent position was co-chair of the firm's tax, pensions and employment practice in continental Europe....

