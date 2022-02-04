1st Judge Cunningham Opinion Backs Underwear Brand's Win

By Andrew Karpan (February 4, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's first appointee to the Federal Circuit authored her first opinion for the appeals court on Friday — a decision that upheld a win for the underwear brand Ethika at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board in its fight with a smaller rival designer. The first Federal Circuit opinion from Judge Tiffany Cunningham, a former Perkins Coie LLP partner, was for the trademark dispute between Ethika Inc. and New Jersey businessman Alexander Hage-Boutros, who runs Ethik Clothing Co. and represented himself. Both had been granted trademark protection from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on versions of designs for their respective...

