FDIC Urged To Stop Banks From Enabling 'Predatory' Lenders

By Katryna Perera (February 4, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- Fifteen advocacy organizations on Friday called on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to stop what they say is a pattern of some of its supervised institutions fronting predatory lenders who are evading state interest rate limits. In a letter sent to three members of the FDIC's board, the organizations said several FDIC member banks are helping predatory lenders provide loans with high annual percentage rates, some of which are as high as 225%. "These rent-a-bank schemes often operate under the guise of innovative 'fintech' products, even as their high-cost, high-default business model inflicts harms similar to those inflicted by traditional payday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS