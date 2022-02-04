EU Suspends Deadline For ​​​​​​​Illumina's $8B Grail Deal

By Matthew Perlman (February 4, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- European enforcers hit the pause button on their review of DNA sequencing giant Illumina's $8 billion reacquisition of cancer detection outfit Grail, a deal already being challenged by the Federal Trade Commission in the U.S. The European Commission suspended the deadline for its review of the merger Thursday, citing a provision in the bloc's merger regulations normally employed while enforcers are waiting to receive information from the merging companies. Illumina and Grail submitted a package of commitments on Jan. 27 aimed at curing concerns the commission raised, according to the agency's case register. In a statement provided to Law360 on Friday,...

