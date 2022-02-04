Chancery Rules Out 'Blank Check' Mergers For Some Cos.

By Jeff Montgomery (February 4, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- In a decision that could limit the supply of zombie companies available to serve as "blank check" vehicles for new go-public mergers, a Delaware vice chancellor has ruled that appointed custodians cannot reanimate defunct Delaware companies that have abandoned their business and boards. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster wrote on Thursday that no prior court had taken the position outlined in his 28-page finding, which rejected Synergy Management Group LLC's suit, filed in May 2020, seeking the appointment of a custodian to establish a new board for Forum Mobile Inc. The court found that Delaware's general corporation law puts deregistered and...

