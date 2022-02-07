FDA Probing Possible Death Risk Of Lymphoma Drug

By Adam Lidgett (February 7, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- U.S. federal drug regulators are looking into whether a TG Therapeutics lymphoma treatment might increase a risk of its users dying. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a Feb. 3 announcement that it would start an investigation into "a possible increased risk of death with the cancer medicine Ukoniq ... approved to treat two specific types of lymphomas." The FDA said it is "continuing to evaluate the results from the clinical trial," according to the Feb. 3 announcement. "FDA may also hold a future public meeting to discuss these findings and explore the continued marketing of Ukoniq," the agency...

