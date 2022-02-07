A Retailer's Cautionary Tale On Customer Review Suppression

By Anne Marie Estevez, Ezra Church and Emily Kimmelman (February 7, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- In the first announcement of its kind, the Federal Trade Commission said on Jan. 25 that it had settled charges brought against Fashion Nova LLC under Section 5(a) of the FTC Act for failure to publish negative product reviews on its website. The settlement with the California-based fast-fashion apparel company highlights the FTC's enforcement authority, with respect to customer review content. It also raises new considerations for retailers that post their customer reviews online. Charges and Settlement With Fashion Nova The FTC's proposed administrative complaint, which was filed simultaneously with the proposed settlement, alleges that Fashion Nova used a third-party online...

