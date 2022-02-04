Belcher Must Cover Hospira's Legal Fees In Patent Fight

By Hailey Konnath (February 4, 2022, 10:25 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has ordered Belcher Pharmaceuticals to foot the bill for Pfizer unit Hospira in Belcher's patent infringement suit over epinephrine injector Abboject, finding that the accuser's antics during the litigation — and the "weak" suit it lodged — called for the company to cover Hospira's fees. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark held that the case was exceptional and directed Belcher to reimburse Hospira for "every dollar that Hospira reasonably expended on counsel litigating this case to trial in this court." "And that will include fees incurred on motions and matters on which Hospira...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS