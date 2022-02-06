83,000 Afghans Made It To The US. Now They Need Lawyers

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport in September. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A Rescue Mission By The Numbers

The U.S. government has helped thousands of Afghans flee the Taliban. Here's a breakdown of their status.

Approximately 83,000 people have arrived in the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome.



Of those, approximately: