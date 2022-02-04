Philadelphia Must Face Auditor's FMLA Retaliation Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 4, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- The City of Philadelphia can't duck a lawsuit filed by an auditor from its License & Inspection department claiming management denied him a promotion and reduced the responsibilities in his current job because he took medical leave, while also discouraging him from taking further leave. U.S. District Judge John R. Padova said Joseph Diorio Jr.'s allegations–which also included the city revoking his access to a department database, having complaints about his treatment to the L&I commissioner ignored, being subject to unfounded disciplinary proceedings and requiring additional steps for him to take leave–were enough to overcome the city's argument that he didn't...

