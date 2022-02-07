Md. Lawmakers, Boaters Fight FERC License For Hydro Dam

By Morgan Conley (February 7, 2022, 2:53 PM EST) -- Maryland lawmakers, a conservation nonprofit and a charter boat association all urged the D.C. Circuit to vacate a 50-year license issued to a 570-megawatt hydroelectric dam, arguing federal energy regulators didn't have the environment front of mind when they extended the approval to Exelon Corp. In three separate amicus briefs Friday, the National Wildlife Federation, the Maryland Charter Boat Association Inc., and Maryland state Sen. Stephen S. Hershey Jr. and three state delegates voiced their support of four environmental groups' fight against the license the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reissued to the nearly century-old dam that sits on the Lower Susquehanna...

