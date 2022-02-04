Nev. Pot Shop Fined $45K After Single Sale Went Over Limit

By Katryna Perera (February 4, 2022, 9:19 PM EST) -- A Nevada pot shop has agreed to pay a $45,000 fine to the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board after it self-reported a single sale that an employee inadvertently made that was over the limit of what could be sold. According to a stipulation and order signed on Jan. 29, the compliance board unanimously approved the settlement and reduced the stated civil penalty from $62,500 to $45,000, which the shop, Nevada Organic Remedies LLC, agreed to pay. According to the order, on May 7, an employee of Nevada Organic Remedies inadvertently completed an adult-use cannabis sale that exceeded that state limit for single-sale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS