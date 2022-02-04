11th Circ. Sends Life Insurance Question To Ga. High Court

By Ben Zigterman (February 4, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit asked the Georgia Supreme Court Friday to help it decide whether an improperly procured life insurance policy should be voided, even if the third-party recipient was not involved in the procurement. The panel said much of the relevant Georgia case law is "many decades old" and not clear on whether such an arrangement would be an "illegal human life wagering contract," as Jackson National Life Insurance Co. argued in its suit. After a bench trial, U.S. District Judge William M. Ray, II, voided the policy in his March 2020 decision. The policy's recipient, Sterling Crum, appealed, arguing that...

