'150 Billion Pills' Gaffe Imperils NY AG's Opioid Win Over Teva

By Jeff Overley (February 16, 2022, 10:02 PM EST) -- Just before jury deliberations in a landmark opioid trial, the New York Attorney General's Office uncorked an explosive revelation: A Teva Pharmaceuticals unit had pumped 150 billion narcotic pills into the Empire State. But the stunning statistic turned out to be fiction, and as a result, the jury's verdict against Teva is now in doubt. The 12-figure flub occurred during closing arguments and has sparked charges of deliberate dishonesty, a campaign to erase the first-of-its-kind verdict and a massive mea culpa from the state lawyer whose swashbuckling style suffused the half-year trial on Long Island. If it seems improbable that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS