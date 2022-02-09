Tax Reporting Considerations Amid Calls For Transparency

By Michael Lebovitz and Jenny Austin (February 9, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- A high-ranking U.S. senator sends a letter to the CEO of a Fortune 500 company demanding information about the company's low effective tax rate. During an earnings call, an analyst asks about a tax risk factor discussed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. A newspaper lists a number of multinational companies that are not paying their fair share of income tax. A global investment fund requires a company to disclose its global tax policy before making an investment. A disgruntled employee becomes a whistleblower providing information about a company's tax planning strategies to a taxing agency. These types of...

