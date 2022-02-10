Fla. Justices Weigh Courts' Power To Compel Foreign Assets

By Nathan Hale (February 10, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday sought to sort out a conflict between two state appeals courts over the authority of trial courts under Florida law to compel production of foreign assets to satisfy judgments. The high court heard oral arguments in Tallahassee on a decision out of the Fifth District that found a trial court had the authority through its "in personam," or personal liability, jurisdiction over defendant Young Bock Shim to order him to produce a $4 million check he had informed the plaintiffs he had at his home in South Korea to partially satisfy a judgment over unpaid...

