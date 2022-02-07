Ariz. AG Gets Diversion Deal On Ethics Complaints

By Andrew Strickler (February 7, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Arizona's attorney general and the state bar have reached a deal to end ethics allegations against him over his representation of other state officials, including in litigation related to the 2020 presidential election. Although the terms of the agreement were not made public, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said it included "no sanction or findings of professional misconduct" and characterized it as a victory in a politically motivated "inquisition." "This is a victory for the rule of law and a rebuke for anyone attempting to weaponize the system for regulating lawyers for their own political purposes," he said in a statement Friday. Brnovich, a...

